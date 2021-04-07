Greymouth Lotto player scoops $1 million win

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 21:53

A lucky Lotto player from Greymouth will celebrating a mid-week windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greymouth New World.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Saturday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Greymouth New World should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.