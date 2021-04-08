Work progressing on Potae Avenue link - Council

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 10:31

Work continues on the new road link connecting Potae Avenue to Nelson Road, with contractors beginning to sealing works between Potae Avenue and Sonrise Christian School.

The first phase of the $1.8m project involved the installation of a new culvert across the Hapara stream and was completed earlier this month.

Gisborne District Council Journeys capital project manager Darren Cox said the project has required a great deal of planning, design and development.

"It’s really great to see the road taking shape. The new footpath installation is well underway and speed crossings are being installed - we’re pleased with how the project is progressing," he said.

The next phase of the project will see the road construction move outside Sonrise Christian School and Preschool, moving towards Nelson Road.

Traffic management will remain in place throughout the duration of the project, including a one-way in/out system for residents and road users.

Mr Cox said Council and contractors Siteworx Civil had appreciated the patience and support from residents, the school and wider community.

"It is really neat to hear the positive feedback about the development and we look forward to opening the road so we can share this project with everyone."

The project is expected to be completed by June 2021.