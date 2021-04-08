New Chief Executive for Tourism New Zealand

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 11:25

I am pleased to let you know that the Tourism New Zealand Board have appointed René de Monchy into the permanent role of Chief Executive. I am sure you will join me in congratulating René who has been an instrumental member of the Tourism New Zealand Executive Team for over five years and has done a fantastic job as interim CE over the past few months during in a uniquely challenging time for the sector and the organisation.

René is a strong advocate for the industry and this will be particularly important as we continue our work to support the sector and demonstrate the important role tourism has in New Zealand’s recovery.

Tourism New Zealand continues to have a firm focus on encouraging domestic visitation to support New Zealand’s recovery and with news this week of quarantine travel with Australia about to open up the team is working with the sector to get Australians booking and ensure the industry is ‘Australia ready’.

The organisation is also working hard keeping New Zealand’s brand alive in other core markets for the return of overseas visitors, while ensuring that tourism enriches Aotearoa and its people.

I am incredibly proud of the team at Tourism New Zealand and I look forward to seeing what they achieve going forward with René at the helm.