Man dies following water incident at Ohope Beach

Police can advise a man in his 40s has died following a water incident at Ōhope Beach today.
Emergency services were called to the incident around 1:25pm.
The man was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided however he sadly died at the scene.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
