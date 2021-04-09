Live export protests planned for both islands this weekend

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 07:02

Locals in Timaru and Ahuriri preparing for protests this Saturday and Sunday respectively due to the influx of live export ships Aotearoa has seen this week.

Two live export ships arrived at Ahuriri this week, with another two arriving this weekend. Thousands of cows were loaded on another live export ship on Wednesday night in Timaru.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said public opposition to live export has become palpable.

"People across the country have been sending a clear message that they don’t want their parks and ports involved with live export," said Ashton. "Cabinet needs to do the right thing and announce a ban on live export."

Last week, Cornwall Park announced they would no longer be exporting its cattle after fierce public backlash. Auckland Council has also been caught up in the wrangle when it emerged that its regional parks had exported animals as part of a trial.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe, who will be attending the Timaru protest on Saturday, said "The conditions, both onboard live export ships and at their destination countries, can be appalling."

"These realities are at odds with New Zealand’s desire to be a world leader on animal welfare."