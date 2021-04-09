Hamilton in 21st spot of world's top smart cities - Council

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 11:42

Hamilton City Council has been ranked 21st in the 2021 Top 50 Smart City Governments by Eden Strategy Institute.

More than 230 municipalities submitted entries to make the list, with Hamilton applying for the first time this year.

The rankings assess each city’s governance on 10 key indicators for achieving smart city outcomes, such as increasing citizen participation, improving service delivery, and enhancing digital inclusion.

Singapore is the number one ranked city, with Seoul, London, Barcelona and Helsinki rounding out the top five.

Hamilton is New Zealand’s highest placed council, ahead of Wellington (33rd) and Christchurch (43rd).

The report highlighted the Council’s nation-leading project to replace the city’s streetlights with LED bulbs, which led to significant cost savings and improved environmental outcomes.

"To Hamilton, being ‘smart’ is not just about technology; it is about creating a society that makes the most out of people, innovation, technology, and partnerships to create the best outcomes for its community," the report says.

"Hamilton’s smart society plan is set to improve the city’s liveability and sustainability and is leading Hamilton’s development into becoming New Zealand’s tech-centre."

Chief Executive Richard Briggs said the ranking reflects the commitment to innovation by Council and the wider Hamilton community.

"The report is testament to Council’s intent to be transformational and reimagine the role of local government. Through technology and data, Council and our partners are improving the wellbeing of the community, enabling better decision making and responding to our city’s greatest challenges."

The Top 50 Smart City Governments was first conducted in 2019, with London then ranked in first place.