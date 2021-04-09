Long term plan consultation document adopted - Marlborough District Council

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 12:25

Marlborough District Council signed off its Long Term Plan 2021-31 Consultation Document this morning, which is now open for public consultation until 10 May 2021.

Mayor John Leggett noted the challenges presented in preparing the Long Term Plan this year have been like no other.

"Whilst we have fared better than other parts of the world, and other parts of New Zealand, Marlburians are still living in a period of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"The good news is that the Council was well prepared last year and opened up its emergency reserve. We took decisive action, kept our rates increase low and, amongst many stimulus activities, provided free car parking in our town centres to encourage retail and social activity.

"This year, however, it’s time to play catch up. Our proposed rates rise is higher than what we’re used to, but is lower than many other parts of New Zealand. We’re proposing an increase of 5.73% for the coming year - that’s an extra three dollars a week for the average Marlborough household."

He said Marlborough was growing and the Council had to look out 10 years to ensure it has the right infrastructure in the right place, at the right time.

"Our growth is higher now than it was in the past, so we need to fund more core infrastructure - that’s pipes in the ground, water treatment, roading and transport. The flow on effect of that is jobs for locals, better services and a cleaner, greener environment."

"We also have increased Government expectations on improving our water quality, and the rate of inflation is also going up."

"Our Consultation Document outline the Council’s key priorities for the next decade, which affect our rates, debt and levels of service for our community. I encourage people to take the opportunity to read it, have their say and help us shape Marlborough’s future and how we get there.

The Consultation Document proposes increased investment in infrastructure and economic development, the environment and in sports and community facilities. It also contains details on a number of proposals including:

- Creating a Covid-19 Rates Relief Reserve

- Council’s role in housing

- Whether to continue with one hour free parking in Blenheim and Picton town centres, but with an indicative 50% increase in parking fees after one hour and an average rating impact of $9.33 per rateable property for 2021-2022

- The adoption of a draft Infrastructure Strategy, draft Financial Strategy and an updated Development Contributions Policy.

To find out more and have your say, read the Consultation Document, which you’ll find on our website at www.marlborough.govt.nz or pick one up from the Council’s offices and libraries in Blenheim and Picton. Consultation closes at 5pm on 10 May, with hearings scheduled for 1 to 3 June. The plan will be adopted by Council on 30 June and new rates are effective from 1 July.

A short video featuring the Mayor summarises the Council’s overall approach to its Long Term Plan 2021-31, and will be available on the website and Council’s Facebook page.