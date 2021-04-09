Students urge Kiwis to take care on the roads this weekend after horror Easter - AA

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 12:37

SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) is urging Kiwis to drive with care this weekend, following the deadliest Easter in a decade.

SADD National Manager - Donna Govorko says, "SADD students want to make their voice heard that the 8 who lost their lives on New Zealand roads over the Easter period were 8 too many.

"SADD is a student-led, peer-to-peer road safety organisation empowering young Kiwis to prevent loss on our roads. As young drivers and road-users, SADD members recognise and appreciate that dangers on the road are often underestimated and that it is important all road users are continually made aware they have a part to play to prevent crashes."

SADD National Leader Toby McCarthy-Watts, a year 13 student at Wellington High School, says, "All deaths on our roads are tragic, but the number of deaths over Easter shows just how vital it is to be consciously safe while driving on our roads."

Meanwhile SADD National Leader Issy Kennedy, a year 13 student at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, says, "I want everyone to make it home, whatever the time of year, but we don’t have to do it alone. If we all work as a community to make road safety a priority, it will be easier for everyone to see their families again"

SADD National Leader Bianca Manzano, a year 13 student at Villa Maria College, believes the all Kiwis need to make sure they’re practising good habits.

"Things like keeping to the speed limit, putting your phone on 'Do Not Disturb', sober driving, etc. It's best to set good habits early on which is why now more than ever it is so important to lead by example and have that flow on to the rest of our community."

Former SADD National Leaders, now university students, are also continuing to support’s SADD’s messages.

"What the Easter road toll says is that Kiwis are starting to get complacent. It is more important than ever that young Kiwis get our voices out to the community to prevent more deaths in the future," says James Graham, a SADD National Leader from 2019-2020.

Meanwhile fellow former SAD National Leader, now SADD Trust’s first Youth Representative, Sterling Maxwell, says, "The results from this most recent public holiday are the exact reason that the students of SADD, past and present, are so passionate about keeping our roads safe.

"When a student from SADD stands and speaks, I urge you to listen carefully to their words and if you can, share them as well, because any message is heard better when it comes from a large group of people. Stay safe out on the road whanau!"

AA Road Safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen says the passion and commitment of SADD students for improving road safety can be an inspiration for all of society.

"There are multiple pieces to the puzzle of reducing deaths and injuries on the roads but every one of us can play our part by making safer and better choices," Dylan says.

"If every driver, both young and old, followed SADD’s 6 principles, our roads would be much safer".

SADD encourages all drivers to follow these 6 Principles of road safety to make our journeys safer.

Sober Drivers - alcohol and drugs seriously affect your driving by slowing your reaction times and affecting your senses and judgement, avoid any confusion - drive drink and drug free.

Safe Speeds - we live in a culture of driving fast, of overtaking and thinking "she’ll be right". Just a 5% reduction in your speed is equal to a 10% decrease in crashes.

No Distractions - distractions include cell phones, passengers, eating, navigation... anything that takes your attention away from driving. Just 2 seconds is the equivalent of travelling the length of a rugby field! Avoid the temptation - drive distraction free.

Avoiding Risks - Risks aren’t necessarily our fault, but how we react to them can make or break our road experiences. The main risks we face can be removed by:

- Always wearing a seat belt

- Taking a break when you are tired

- Choosing a 5-star safety rated vehicle

- Overtaking safely

Drive to the conditions - Adjust your driving to suit the conditions and anticipate.

Building Experience - Set yourself up to succeed and keep yourself and your community safe by taking professional driving lessons from a reputable driver training school. SADD partners with AA Driving School.

Contact SADD team@sadd.org.nz if you want to know more about how you can support our kaupapa and contribute to Vision Zero and through a safe system approach.

SADD works closely with New Zealand Transport Agency, New Zealand Police and New Zealand Automobile Association as well as maintaining strong links with local authorities.