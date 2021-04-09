Change of fire season for Wellington

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 16:07

Wellington is moving from a restricted fire season to an open fire season from 9.00am on Monday 12 April.

An open fire season means you don’t need a permit to light an outdoor fire.

The change of season for Wellington covers the council boundaries for the Kapiti Coast, Porirua, Wellington, Hutt City and Upper Hutt.

Principal Rural Fire Officer for Wellington Craig Cottrill says cooler weather in and around the capital means the fire risks have decreased.

"The recent rain, paired with the drop in temperature has meant the risk of unwanted fires getting out of control has decreased," Craig Cottrill says.

However, he says anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire should take precautions before undertaking a burn.

"If people are thinking of lighting a fire, they should check the forecast conditions and head to www.checkitsalright.nz for information on safely managing a fire.