Courses a step closer following Rawene campus lease

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 19:14

Community plans to reopen the former Northtec campus in Rawene can now proceed following the signing of a five-year lease agreement between Far North District Council and Te Puna O Kupenuku on behalf of Hokianga communities.

Mayor John Carter says the lease is great news for the Hokianga and Rawene communities. "We know it is difficult to access educational and work opportunities in remote parts of the district, especially for our young people. That is why the campus is so important to the people of Hokianga and surrounding areas.

"By providing quality learning opportunities within Rawene, Te Puna O Kupenuku will support the people to participate in positive and creative activities. It will enhance social cohesion and promote a more stable and vibrant community."

United entities of Te Waananga o Hokianga and Hokianga Community Educational Trust created the birth of Te Puna O Kupenuku (TPoK) to manage the campus. Pani Hauraki, Facilitator of TPoK, says a long-awaited vision is being realised.

"Ko te oranga o a tatou uri ra runga atu i te whakapono ki nga akoranga me nga mohiotanga o nga tupuna I tukuna mai I roto I nga Whare Wananga." Rereata Makiha.

(The significance of the wellbeing of our descendants is in the belief in the learner and the ancestral knowledge informed by Whare Waananga.)

"This is the foundation whakataukÄ« gifted to TPoK by Rereata Makiha that drives the values and pathway forward for TPoK."

Pani Hauraki says, we are delighted to have procured a vibrant, youthful leader, Kay Harris, as KaiÄrahi to progress the setting up of a unique learning environment.

The agreement will see TPoK pay a rent of $1 per annum for the 0.8-hectare site, which is an Educational Reserve. It also provides for a five-year right of renewal. TPoK will be responsible for building and grounds maintenance, and charges for electricity, water and other services provided to the campus.

TPoK has received funding from the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board and the Government’s COVID Community Response Fund