Ceremonial entranceway for new convention centre

Saturday, 10 April, 2021 - 06:00

A stunning white Ngutu, or ceremonial entranceway, will be a feature of the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

Called Te Aika, which means ‘the home people’ (Te Aika is a NgÄi Tahu version of Te ahi kÄ: ‘the home fires burning’), the artwork recognises the mana of local hapu, NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri.

The design has been inspired by the distinctive southern maihi, or diagonal bargeboards, on whare on the bank of the Horotueka (Cam River).

Other influences include: the kÅtuku, which is considered a good omen; karanga weaving imagery as a tribute to NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri wÄhine; the kahu huruhuru or cloak as a symbol of welcome, warmth, mana and protection; and Te Ao MÄrama or world of world of life and light (wisdom and understanding).

Te Aika has been designed by artists Rachael Rakena and Simon Kaan and will be produced by SCAPE Public Art in collaboration with Matapopore.

"The ngutu design is based on the whare of Aperehama Te Aika which was located at Kaiapoi near where the former Kaiapoi Woollen Mills site is today and sketched by Charles Haubroe in 1855," says Matapopore Trustee, Lynne-Harata Te Aika.

"NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri are proud to see a modern day version of the entranceway replicated in Te Pae’s courtyard design."

Artist Rachael Rakena says the commission was very much a collaboration with NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri and their aspirations. "It was important for us as artists to ensure that the outcome reflected their mana and whakapapa of place."

"It has been a great process working together and supporting each other through what is such a complex project," says fellow artist Simon Kaan. "It has been a privilege to work on such a prominent public artwork for Åtautahi, which we hope NgÄi Tahu whÄnui and the public of Aotearoa can embrace."

"Public artworks, if successful, have the ability to help inform a collective understanding of place and its people," says Simon. "That is our hope for Te Aika."

Event visitors will gather at Te Aika for formal cultural ceremonies and be welcomed into the venue through the entranceway.

Te Aika will be constructed out of aluminium and is likely to begin to be installed mid-year. Supported by Creative New Zealand, Te Aika has also received industry sponsorship from Kirk Roberts Engineers, RCP and Beca.