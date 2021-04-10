College of General Practitioners marks death of patron

Saturday, 10 April, 2021 - 07:14

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is today marking the death of their patron, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Phillip had been patron of the College for 47 years, since he formally handed over independence from the faculties of the Royal College of General Practitioners in London at a Foundation Dinner on 24 January 1974. At the dinner, the Duke enjoyed the company of New Zealand GPs so much that he missed his next scheduled event, eventually leaving the dinner at 11pm.

In 1981 His Royal Highness become the first honorary Fellow of the College.

College President, Dr Samantha Murton said, "It was a great honour to have a member of the Royal family as patron of the College and to be counted amongst the many fine organisations he represented. "Our deepest sympathies go to Her Majesty the Queen; our thoughts are with her and her family at this sad time."