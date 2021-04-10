Duke of Edinburgh 'an inspirational and committed champion of young people'

Saturday, 10 April, 2021 - 08:19

It is with great sadness that The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award acknowledges the death of our Founder HRH The Duke of Edinburgh KG, KT.

Sixty-five years ago, His Royal Highness established The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the UK. Since then, it has been delivered in more than 130 countries and territories, equipping and empowering millions of young people to build the skills, confidence and resilience they need to support their communities and be ready for the world.

Karen Ross, National Director of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (The Award) in Aotearoa New Zealand, pays tribute to His Royal Highness.

‘The Award in Aotearoa is deeply saddened by the passing of Prince Phillip. We remember his vision in creating the world’s leading youth achievement Award and the immense contribution he made’ says Karen. ‘Founded by Prince Phillip in 1956, The Award was established in Aotearoa in 1963. It was the highlight of many Gold Award holders here to receive their Award from Prince Phillip himself while on royal visits to New Zealand’.

John May, Secretary General of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation says:

‘The International Award family mourns the loss of our inspirational Founder. Prince Philip’s belief in the infinite potential of young people, coupled with his championing of non-formal education and learning, positioned him as a leader and thinker of truly global stature.

Through the personal leadership and involvement of Prince Philip, the Award that bears his name has transformed the lives of millions of young people since it started in 1956 and has impacted countless more in local communities. As young people face exceptional challenge and change in the wake of the current pandemic, this "do-it-yourself growing-up kit", as he described it, is even more relevant today than ever.

His Royal Highness’s passion for, and commitment to, the work of the Award and the development of young people continued until the last. His determination, energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.’

From its founding, The Duke has been committed to ensuring the Award is accessible to young people of all backgrounds. Around the world, the Award has provided opportunities to at risk and marginalised young individuals, including post-conflict communities (Cote dIvoire; Uganda); disability groups (Indonesia); indigenous peoples (Belize, Australia) and young offenders (Ghana, South Africa).

In Aotearoa, we are proud to deliver the Award to young people from all backgrounds including refugees, teen parents and young people serving time in prison.

Every year, more than a million young people participate in the Award worldwide, supported by around 200,000 volunteers. Whilst it is known by a number of different names globally - from The President’s Award in South Africa, to The International Award for Young People in India, the framework remains the same.

May continues:

‘As we mark the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, we are resolutely committed to ensuring His Royal Highness’s vision for the Award continues to grow and reach even more young people worldwide in the years to come, under the Chairmanship of HRH The Earl of Wessex.’

At this time, the International Award family encourages anyone who would like to share a message of condolence, or memories of the Award and what it means to them to visit www.facebook/intward