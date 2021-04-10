Serious crash in Papakura

Saturday, 10 April, 2021 - 23:30

Police are attending a serious crash on Clevedon Road, Papakura and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash was reported at 9.30pm and the Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Initial indications are that one person has received critical injuries, two people have serious injuries and one person has moderate injuries.

Traffic management is in place at the scene while enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.