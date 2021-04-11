Fatal crash in the Far North District

Sunday, 11 April, 2021 - 22:40

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, Herekino this evening.

The crash scene was located shortly before 8.30pm.

The motorcyclist had earlier been reported missing at around 7.45pm.

Kaitaia-Awaroa Road is currently closed and will be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

Diversions are in place at Herekino Village and Roma Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

When responding to the initial report of the motorcyclist being missing a fire appliance being driven to the area has collided with a cow on the road.