Long term plan consultation opens - Timaru District Council

Monday, 12 April, 2021 - 15:48

Timaru District Residents are being asked help shape a community where everyone is Thriving Together.

The Timaru District Council Long Term Plan consultation document, which outlines the next decade of council activities and investments, has been released to the public today (Saturday).

The document, available now at thrivingtogether.co.nz gives everyone the opportunity to have their say on a variety of key topics facing the district, as well as other areas they think the council should focus on.

The consultation period runs from April 10 to May 10, prior to hearings and the adoption of the council Long Term Plan by June 30.

In launching the ambitious plan, Mayor Nigel Bowen said that it was more important than ever for people to help shape the next decade of council business.

"About this time last year, NZ was in lockdown, battling an invisible enemy which has changed our world," he said.

"In NZ, we have been one of the few countries where life has continued fairly normally. It hasn’t however come without its challenges, and this is far from the only challenge we are facing.

"For Timaru District to thrive together we need to start thinking and acting seriously on climate change, and the impact it may have on our district in the future.

"There are decisions needed on some big issues, including future development of the Aigantighe Art Gallery, Aorangi Park and Stadium and the regeneration of central Timaru.

"We also need to keep investing in our community. This means keeping going with key renewals, such as resurfacing roads and replacing pipes. There are also several important proposed projects to keep our communities vibrant and great places to live, work and play.

"Our plan is unashamedly ambitious and innovative. To deliver on this, we’ll need money, people and action. These proposals come with a cost, and we recognise that this cost is higher than past LTPs.

"Most importantly, we need your input. There’s a lot more info and background online at www.thrivingtogether.co.nz."

The consultation document will included in The Courier newspaper on Thursday 15 April, and will have a freepost form where people can make a formal submission.

The Council is also offering more ways than ever for people to have their say on the plan. Councillors will be attending local events where you can give feedback in person, we have an enhanced presence online and on social media as well as competitions for children and young people.

The consultation is now open at thrivingtogether.co.nz, we need to have all submissions and feedback by 10 May.