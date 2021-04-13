Man arrested for Wellington restaurant robbery

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 12:40

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant James Stewart

This morning Wellington Police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to the robbery of the Devonshire Road restaurant in Miramar on 10 April.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court Wednesday 14 April.

The victim has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home with family.