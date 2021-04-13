SH2 crash - southbound lane blocked, Horokiwi

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 12:45

The southbound lane of SH2 is currently blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Horokiwi.

The crash occurred around 11:25am near the Petone on-ramp.

There are no reported injuries, however one of the vehicles was towing a trailer which has flipped, and work will be required to remove it from the scene.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible as there will be delays.