SH2 crash - southbound lane blocked, Horokiwi

The southbound lane of SH2 is currently blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Horokiwi.
The crash occurred around 11:25am near the Petone on-ramp.
There are no reported injuries, however one of the vehicles was towing a trailer which has flipped, and work will be required to remove it from the scene.
Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible as there will be delays.
