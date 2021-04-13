Name release - Lake Rotoma, Bay of Plenty

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to confirm the name of the person found deceased in Lake Rotoma on Monday.
She was Julie Kaipara, 50, of Kawerau.
Police were called to the scene off Otangiwai Point at 9.45am, following a report of a vehicle in the water.
The Police National Dive Squad was notified and recovered the body early yesterday evening.
The car has also been recovered from the water.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice