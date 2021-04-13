Name release - Lake Rotoma, Bay of Plenty

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 12:55

Police are now in a position to confirm the name of the person found deceased in Lake Rotoma on Monday.

She was Julie Kaipara, 50, of Kawerau.

Police were called to the scene off Otangiwai Point at 9.45am, following a report of a vehicle in the water.

The Police National Dive Squad was notified and recovered the body early yesterday evening.

The car has also been recovered from the water.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.