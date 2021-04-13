Arts projects to add vibrancy to Kapiti - Council

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 13:09

KÄpiti Coast’s creativity has been given a boost following the awarding of the latest round of funding in the Creative Communities Scheme.

The Council’s Creative Communities Grants allocation committee were very pleased to last week award grants to 16 applicants for a wide range of arts projects.

Council received 20 applications for funding from the Creative Communities Scheme pool of around $33,000.

A range of applications included established and well-loved staples such as Jazz in the Gardens concert and KÄpiti Youth Orchestra’s annual showcase concert of young orchestra players, and new theatre works that interact in intriguing ways with the audience, such as Handstand Collective’s Silent Spring, honouring the pioneer ecologist and environmentalist Rachel Carson, and Werewolf by Lakos Productions.

Chair of Creative Communities Grants Allocation Subcommittee, councillor Jackie Elliott, says the Committee was particularly pleased to support several new Toi MÄori initiatives, including a taonga puoro making workshop by Toi Tangata Gallery, and RongoÄ MÄori making and storytelling by Te Waka Rakau.

"We’ve got a wonderful mix of creative projects supported with these grants and all of them will add to the vibrancy of our district," Ms Elliott says.

"It’s lovely to see the well-established alongside the up and coming represented."

Ms Elliott says one of the Committee’s priorities was to support artists affected by COVID-19 and this was a feature of many applications.

"It’s great to be able to support our creative community during what has been a very difficult time for that sector. We all need creative outlets or ways to process what is going on around us."

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/creativecommunities to see the full list of grant recipients and find more information about the Scheme.