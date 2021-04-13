Serious crash Milton Highway in Lovells Flat

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to a serious crash involving three vehicles on Milton Highway, Lovells Flat.
One person is reported to be critical.
The road is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.
Diversions are in place at Lakeside Road and Station Road.
Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible as there will be delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice