Victoria University awarded funding towards Zero Carbon Plan

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 14:56

The goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2030 for Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington is a step closer today as the University is awarded funding to install LED lighting in its Rankine Brown building.

It is forecast that the LED lighting will achieve carbon savings of at least 75 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually for the University, while also reducing operating costs.

$175,000 has been awarded for the project. Funding is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), as part of the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund. Successful projects were announced today by Climate Change Minister Hon James Shaw.

Through its Zero Carbon Plan, the University is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emission and achieving a goal of net zero carbon by 2030. Regular reviews and upgrades to its facilities form a major part of this, including the change to energy efficient LED lighting in Rankine Brown.

"We have a long history working with EECA to improve the energy efficiency of our campus. We welcome today’s announcement of the funding contribution to our latest round of LED lighting upgrades as another important step in delivering net zero emissions by 2030 as part of our Zero Carbon Plan," says Director Sustainability Andrew Wilks.

Home to the University’s Kelburn library, Rankine Brown operates for long hours each week, which makes the funding support for a more environmentally friendly lighting solution an excellent outcome, says Director Property Services David Stevenson.

"Through strategic planning and using the principles of sustainability, our spaces can be built to minimise our impact on the environment. This funding from the EECA is greatly appreciated and supports us to continue making improvements across our campuses to reduce our energy consumption," says Mr Stevenson.

The University’s Librarian, Janet Fletcher says, "it is also important that we provide a safe and comfortable library environment for our students and staff. Upgrade works are ongoing and we have already received positive feedback from students and other library users about the new lighting," says Ms Fletcher.

All metal from the original light fittings is being recycled and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The State Sector Decarbonisation Fund is an initiative that contributes towards the Carbon Neutral Government Programme, supporting businesses and organisations to reduce their carbon emissions.