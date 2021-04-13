Important book about climate change released for kids

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 15:30

Award-winning Australian children’s book author and climate change activist Carole Wilkinson has teamed up with Wild Dog Books and turned her attention to a cause she is deeply passionate about, to deliver an essential book about climate change aimed at children aged eight and above.

Titled Earth Matters: Loving our Planet, long time climate activist Wilkinson wanted to write a book that would help teach children about climate change, giving them clear information that they can understand and the tools to do something about it.

With both issues and solutions perfectly outlined in this book, supported with beautiful illustrations by Hilary Cresp, Earth Matters: Loving Out Planet explains the science of climate change in a child-friendly way, combating any feelings of anxiety kids can suffer from when viewing images on the news, such as the recent floods, and droughts of recent times.

From explaining our atmosphere to the overuse of fossil fuels, the increase in greenhouse gases to Global Warming, Wilkinson ensures she covers the issues currently facing our modern planet.

Renewable and non-renewable energy is also explained, as are facts about waste.

The book is interspersed with information about what kids can do about these problems, making this book essential for any school, home, and library.

Says Wilkinson, "Empowerment through knowledge and actions enabling children to reduce the effects of climate change is what this book is advocating. It is a way of turning children’s concerns about climate change into positive activities that can lead to hope.

I hope this book is embraced by kids, educators, librarians and even parents who will also learn a lot from this book!"

I hope, that for this Earth Day, every parent and teacher grabs and copy of this book and ensure kids are taught what they need to know about bringing climate change action into the future".

Earth Matters: Loving Our Planet is out through Wild Dog Books from April 1, available through all good book sellers. Go to www.wilddogbooks.com.au for more information.