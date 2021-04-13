Independent process review of Te Uruhi underway

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 16:49

The KÄpiti Coast District Council has engaged consultants Martin Jenkins to undertake an independent process review of Te Uruhi - the KÄpiti Gateway Project. The review follows concerns raised by the community and elected members about how some project decisions were made and how they were communicated.

Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says engaging independent consultants to take a look at the Council’s project management processes is a natural step in the project’s life-cycle and is a practice we follow across our work, where appropriate.

"We accept that there has been some criticism of how some project decisions were made, and communicated, in a COVID-19 environment in order for us to meet the application requirements for government funding.

"We are continually looking to improve our processes and practices. The findings from this review will help inform future projects of a similar nature."

The terms of reference for the review include an examination of the appropriateness of project phasing and timeframes, and whether the Council followed good practice in terms of what was communicated and when. The reviewers will also take a look at the impact of external circumstances on the project and how this may have affected Council processes or engagement.

Mr Maxwell said the review will involve a select number of interviews with key stakeholders, community representatives and Council staff who have been involved with the project over the last two years.

"This review is not about the reasons for and against the project; it is about the process that was undertaken.

"We have every confidence that Martin Jenkins will provide us with some valuable insights and look forward to receiving their initial findings in June."