Response to Waka Kotahi board member’s comments on new Te Huia service

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 17:27

Waikato Regional Council has responded to comments made by a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Board member about the new Waikato to Auckland passenger rail service, Te Huia.

Council Chair Russ Rimmington said, "We are excited to have commenced the first new passenger rail service in New Zealand for 30 years and accept that improvements to the level of service are required to grow patronage.

"All of the partners - including Waka Kotahi - have understood this is a start-up service that will need improvements as early as practically possible."

The project is led by Waikato Regional Council, working with partners KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Hamilton City Council, Waikato District Council, Auckland Transport and the Ministry of Transport.

Cr Rimmington said: "Patrick Reynolds has identified a number of the improvements we are already working on, including obtaining access to Puhinui Station in Auckland. The Puhinui Station is receiving a significant upgrade and it would be a pity if Te Huia couldn’t gain access to it as part of this work, allowing us to get our people further into Auckland and providing an easy transfer to Auckland Airport.

"We are also very interested in adding more off peak services which will provide the improved coverage referred to by Mr Reynolds and to serve the communities along the route to Auckland. Waikato Regional Council is consulting with our community right now on this improvement as part of our long term plan.

"As part of its draft long term plan, Waikato District Council has identified Te Kauwhata as a priority community and included funding towards the re-establishment of the rail station in this town.

"We are disappointed by some of the misinformation in the media regarding travel times between Waikato and Auckland at peak times. Recent data provided by Waka Kotahi shows the Te Huia journey time is comparable to car travel, more reliable and allows for passengers to make better use of their travel time.

"We look forward to the support of Waka Kotahi to secure these improvements and to leverage the $80 million they have already committed," Cr Rimmington said.