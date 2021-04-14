Just 33 percent of all fleeing driver incidents end in convictions - SST

Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 08:29

There is little wonder why there have been record numbers of fleeing driver incidents over the past five years when just one-third of drivers end up convicted in court for it, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"Figures obtained from the Ministry of Justice show that since 2015 there has been a total of just under 24,000 fleeing driver incidents recorded by Police on New Zealand roads, yet there has been a total of only 7,923 convictions in court over that same time period."

"These convictions range from ‘failing to stop when required, ‘failing to stop for red/blue flashing lights, through to ‘aggravated failure to stop’ and even includes convictions for second or subsequent offences."

"All of these conviction-types added up and combined still only account for just a third of the number of fleeing driver incidents recorded by Police."

"This is compared to ten years ago where convictions in court accounted for 70% of the total number of recorded fleeing driver incidents."

"It is clear a massive majority of these drivers have been getting away scot-free and not being held to account, which has only served to encourage more dangerous driving and more people fleeing police."

"The fact is if we aren’t holding people to account for failing to stop for police it is inevitable, they will continue to offend, and there will be no deterrents for others to obey the law," says Mr Ball.

"What is most concerning is the fact that these criminals are just making our streets less safe and endangering members of the public."

"The perfect storm of police abandoning pursuits, lack of prosecutions, and even fewer convictions has led to the uncontrollable numbers we are seeing now."