Child sex offender register comments dangerously out of touch - SST

Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 08:59

Victoria University’s Jordan Anderson’s comment that the ‘stress’ created for an offender being placed on the child sex offender register would trigger them into reoffending is dangerously out of touch, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"It can’t get any more blatant how out of touch this academic sitting in her ivory tower can get. To even insinuate that a paedophile’s reoffending could be blamed on ‘stress’ is exactly the type of rhetoric that is causing our justice system to fall apart at the seams."

"What’s worse is that Anderson is blaming the register - a tool designed to monitor offenders - as the source of the stress for them to be pressured to re-offend."

"She outlines in her conclusion that there should be no register at all and that names should remain secret. I wonder how many victims of paedophiles she has consulted before coming to these conclusions."

"There is only one of two ways someone can choose to favour in this argument. Either you favour the rights and considerations of the offenders - or you favour the victims. It is clear which side Anderson falls on."

"This register is designed to keep our kids safe. It gives Police and Corrections the ability to monitor and inform the community of the whereabouts of dangerous paedophiles."

"Parents should have every tool available to them in order to protect their children. The considerations of the offenders should come a distant second."

"It is astounding how the victims of these heinous crimes are left by the wayside whilst academics are creating the narrative and dialog perpetually centred around the offenders."

"This is the type of ill-informed rhetoric that removes any personal responsibility or blame from the offenders and creates the ignorance within our justice system that just serves to create more victims."

"This register is set in place to protect our children and monitor offenders. Full stop. If it creates ‘stress’ for offenders, or ‘inconveniences’ them in any way, then so be it."