Live export ban means thousands of animals will no longer suffer overseas - SAFE

Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 11:43

The Government today has announced a ban on the export of livestock by sea. The trade will be phased out over two years.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said she’s pleased to see the Government is taking animal welfare seriously.

"SAFE has been campaigning on this issue for many years because of our concerns for how animals are treated when they are exported overseas," said Ashton.

"This ban will mean that our animals will no longer suffer in countries with lower standards of animal welfare.

"We’re pleased the Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister have listened to the thousands of Kiwis who have spoken out about this issue."

The ban is the result of a two-year review of the trade, which began in 2019 following news that’s thousands of New Zealand and Australia animals were suffering in Sri Lanka.

The review was only of the export of cows, sheep, deer and goats by sea. Over 99% of the live animals Aotearoa exports are day old chicks and eels, exported by air freight, which will be allowed to continue under these new rules.

"We’re seriously concerned about the animals that will continue to suffer for the next two years during the phase out. Hundreds of thousands of cows could be exported during that time."

"Day old chicks and eels are the forgotten animals in this announcement. They will continue to be exported to countries with lower animal welfare standards."