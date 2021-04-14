Pet trial central to proposed pensioner housing changes - Whanganui District Council

Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 18:31

Whanganui District Council is seeking community feedback on proposed changes to its Pensioner Housing Policy.

The council’s Strategy and Finance Committee approved several proposed updates to this policy at a meeting on 30 March 2021. Central to the proposed changes is a trial allowing council tenants to keep pets.

When surveyed last year, most residents were positive about being able to keep pets, mainly birds or cats. Tenants were generally not in favour of allowing dogs.

The council considers the wellbeing of tenants a priority so is recommending a one-year trial for pets at its Eugene Crotty, Walter Nash and 22 Puriri Street pensioner housing complexes. Residents will be able to keep fish, birds or a cat at these facilities during the proposed trial period.

Policy advisor, Will Johnston, says, "Because a lot of our tenants live alone, we believe pets can be very helpful in alleviating any feelings of loneliness that residents might have. Other benefits include a sense of purpose for tenants by caring for their pets, as well as promoting increased physical activity and social interaction between tenants.

"We would also like to avoid the possibility of separating an owner from their pet if that person becomes a council tenant," Will Johnston says.

If residents would like to have a pet during the trial period they will need to sign a pet care agreement accepting responsibility for their animal’s care and wellbeing, along with any damage the pet may cause to their unit. The agreement will also need to include vet details and a contact person who can look after the pet if necessary.

Possible drawbacks associated with allowing pets in council housing facilities include a potential "nuisance" factor to tenants who don’t have pets (for example, excessive noise or roaming), the potential for minor damage to units or hygiene issues.

The year-long trial at the Eugene Crotty, Walter Nash and Puriri Street complexes will allow the council to identify any issues pets might raise at a relatively smaller scale before making a final decision on pet suitability at other council-owned pensioner housing complexes.

Other proposed changes to the council’s Pensioner Housing Policy include shifting entry criteria and unit rules to a guideline format to allow for minor updates to be more easily made, and updating the name of the policy itself.

All consultation material can be found at: www.whanganui.govt.nz/have-your-say Objections or any other feedback can be emailed to: policysubmissions@whanganui.govt.nz or dropped into council customer services at 101 Guyton Street.

Submissions close at 5.00pm on Friday, 28 May 2021.