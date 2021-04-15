Arrests made following operation in Murrays Bay

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 10:51

Attribute to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:

Police have arrested five men in relation to a search warrant conducted at a Murrays Bay address on Sunrise Avenue yesterday.

At the scene Police located a number of items of interest, including a revolver, ammunition and explosives.

All five men - aged 22, 23, 27, 31 and 33 - are members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

All five men have been charged in relation to the unlawful possession of explosives.

One has further been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.