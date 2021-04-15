Arrests made following operation in Murrays Bay

|
Attribute to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:
Police have arrested five men in relation to a search warrant conducted at a Murrays Bay address on Sunrise Avenue yesterday.
At the scene Police located a number of items of interest, including a revolver, ammunition and explosives.
All five men - aged 22, 23, 27, 31 and 33 - are members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.
All five men have been charged in relation to the unlawful possession of explosives.
One has further been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.
They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.
