IPCA report finds man’s arrest and detention lawful

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 11:05

Please attribute to Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers:

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which found the arrest and detention of a man in March 2019 was lawful.

The IPCA investigated following a complaint from the man that his arrest and detention was unlawful and occurred because he had made public statements criticising Police following the March 15 terror attack.

The IPCA examined the decision to arrest and detain the man, and the decision to decline him diversion after he pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing firearms without a licence.

The investigation found the decision to arrest and detain the man was lawful, and that the decision to decline diversion complied with Police policy.

Police take firearms offences extremely seriously, and as the IPCA has determined the decision making around the man’s arrest and prosecution was appropriate, with the man’s public comments having no bearing on the actions taken by officers.