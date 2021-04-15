Kaipara District Council looking at representation set up

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 12:28

The Council will be reviewing its representation arrangements later this year and is calling for community feedback now before formulating any specific proposals.

"We’re keen to hear if you think we provide fair and effective representation for you and your community," says Engagement and Transformation General Manager Jason Marris.

"Our district is currently represented by the Mayor and 8 Councillors who are elected from four Wards. Dargaville Ward, Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward, West Coast - Central Ward and Otamatea Ward all elect two councillors each, the Mayor is elected at large across the District.

"The representation review is an opportunity for you to identify the district's 'communities of interest', consider how best to represent these communities and ensure all parts of the district are fairly represented."

The survey available from Monday 12 April is set to gather some information about the current representation set up and what options and ideas people would like to see moving forward.

We’re seeking feedback on current ward boundaries, the number of elected members, and community boards.

This informal engagement process will help us to formulate our final representation proposal in July, which we will bring back to the community in August for final consultation.

You can find out more information on this review on our website via www.kaipara.govt.nz/repreview or pick up a copy of the brochure from the Council offices or libraries.

Please tell us what you think by 30 April 2021.