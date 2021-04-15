Grey Council begins community drop in sessions on proposed Long Term Plan

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 13:50

Last night Council adopted the Draft 2021-2031 Long Term Plan Consultation Document. This plan outlines our proposed plans for the next ten years and how they will be funded.

The Consultation Document includes information on where we are now, where we want to be and how we will get there. There are four key issues we’re asking for specific feedback on. The Consultation Document outlines the challenges facing us as a District and our proposed budgets have been prepared to future proof our community by addressing our ageing infrastructure, putting money aside for future projects, decreasing debt and putting money into our reserves.

We have forecast to increase our total rates revenue by 9.99% in year one and 6% in years 2-10. This is higher than previous years but this approach has been chosen to be necessary to address the challenges facing our community and reduce our previous reliance on debt and reserves by planning ahead for projects and putting money aside.

The forecast rates rise for 2021/2022 is a 9.99% increase in total rates revenue. This will affect each property differently, depending on what general and targeted rates apply, where your property is and what it is used for. You can find some examples of the forecast increase in the Consultation Document - refer to the weekly increase to get an idea of how this might affect your property.

We are holding drop in sessions around the community for people to come along to, read the information boards about our proposal, ask question of Councillors and staff and pick up a submission form. We want to hear from our community - this is a draft plan and therefore a proposal. Feedback is needed to advise if our community agrees with the proposal or if they have a different idea that we might not have thought of yet.

Please take the time to read the Consultation Document, come to a drop in session and make a submission. This is your chance to have your say on your District’s future. Submissions close on 17 May 2021.

The first drop in session is at the Runanga school from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday 15 April 2021.

Full details are available on our website, www.greydc.govt.nz/ltp