Be kind to migrant workers - Migrant Workers Association

New Zealand has trebled the number of workers in the country on temporary work visas over the last 15-20 years.

There are now at least 250,000 workers here on temporary work or student visas comprising around 10% of the workforce.

Entire industries now depend on these workers.

Each year, around 250,000 new temporary visas are issued to replace those leaving.

New Zealand has traditionally needed around 40,000 new permanent residents each year to replace the loss of people overseas.

The chance of getting permanent residency is the dream that is used to entice workers and students to try their luck in New Zealand. On average around only one in five are able to do so.

New Zealand developed an export education system with promises of residency as part of this process. Each student pays between $20,000 and $50,000 a year for their undergraduate courses.

The desperate desire of many of these students and workers to become permanent residents is being exploited by employers, educational institutions, and the government to boost their incomes.

Many work visas are also tied to particular employers. This has been a recipe for an explosion of cases of migrant exploitation. Migrant workers feel trapped whilst they are hoping to transition to permanent residency.

Successive governments simply kept raising the bar to qualify by increasing the difficulty of gaining a permanent resident visa. Job categories that previously would qualify a migrant to transition to permanent residency were simply eliminated and the qualifying income and skill levels required were increased without any warning.

Over the last three years, this was made worse as the Labour-NZ First government secretly cut the number of people being given residency by 25% to around 30,000 a year. Now, even very skilled, and highly paid jobs no longer qualify for residency. It does not make any sense. For example, we need teachers and nurses, but they no longer qualify.

At the same time the number of temporary visas granted has continued to grow.

The workers and students here on temporary visas were essentially lied to. They were promised a transition to permanent residency to entice them here, only to have the rules changed on them after they arrived. It was a terrible betrayal of trust by Immigration NZ on behalf of the New Zealand government.

We now have tens of thousands of people who have been living, working, and raising families in New Zealand for a decade or more having to renew their "essential skills" or "graduate job search" visas periodically to do so.

They are what the government has been calling "normally resident" visa holders who deserve the right to be given a pathway to residency.

Many Pacific workers who came here a decade more ago and also made New Zealand their home but may have overstayed their original visas deserve the same chance.

We must collectively take responsibility for the terrible situation that now exists for vulnerable migrant workers living in our communities, including those stranded offshore but normally resident in New Zealand - they are among some of the hardest hit workers in this pandemic as they continue to be kept away from their families, homes, jobs, schools, personal belongings and lose hard earned visas.

The Covid-19 crisis gives us a chance to fix the problem we have collectively created.

We can't replace the workers and students now here for the foreseeable future. In fact, it would be a mistake to return to the over-reliance on temporary work visa holders again in the future. However, the government must make provisions to bring back temporary migrants stranded offshore.

We need to create a new "pathways to residency visa" that allows the government to guarantee permanent residence to migrant workers already here once certain conditions are met. As an example, this was done for dairy farm workers in Southland on Essential Skills visas after five years’ service.

We can choose to use the pathways to residency visas to incentivise people to go to the industries and sectors of the economy that need them without tying them to employers which has been proven to lead to super-exploitation.

It makes sense to offer those workers already here pathways to residency if they desire it.