Change on the horizon for Councillor Lynda Murchison

Hurunui District Councillor Lynda Murchison will resign from her role at the end of April, due to a change in her employment circumstances.
Representing the West Ward, Cr Murchison took up her post in October 2019.
She has a comprehensive and long standing professional background in the areas of environment management and local government, which has been a great asset for Council. "It has been my privilege to serve my community on the Hurunui District Council. I am also very fortunate to have been offered a role which gives me an opportunity to have a real influence in reshaping environmental management. "Unfortunately however, I cannot do both. I will miss the people, opportunities and challenges that are all part of being on Council. I will continue to serve my local community in farming and environmental issues where I can."
She wishes to acknowledge the support she has received from Mayor Black and her fellow Councillors. Mayor Marie Black says Cr Murchison has brought a significant range of skills and knowledge to the Council table. Having worked within local government over a number of years, her specialty skills in strategy, environmental issues and conservation have been of huge value. "Cr Murchison is strategic and considered in her thinking, I know she will bring success to her new employment opportunity. This highly complex combination of skills will be missed by the council team, but I do wish her all the very best in her future endeavours."
Cr Murchison’s resignation leaves a vacant seat around the Council, and this will be managed with a by-election. These details will be announced soon.
