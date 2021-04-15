Serious crash in Hurunui District

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Mouse Point Road, Tekoa Range -between Hanmer Springs Road and Leslie Hills Road.
Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash involving a truck at about 8.15pm.
One person is reported to have serious injuries.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
