Empowering school children to walk for climate change - NZ School Speeds

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 09:47

Road safety organisation NZ School Speeds recently made a submission to the Climate Change Commission, recommending consistent speed limits outside schools and other road safety initiatives for vulnerable road users while simultaneously moving New Zealand towards climate change action.

In New Zealand, children are being killed or injured on our roads on their way to school. Additionally, roads are getting busier and more congested. Obesity, as well as mental health issues, are worsening, impacting many children today. Being able to safely walk or cycle on roads to and from school would go a long way towards making children more resilient and boosting their activity levels. Making roads safer would aid our goals of reducing personal vehicle usage, pollution, and congestion.

These goals will contribute to making a healthy world for our future, but our government must act and put consistent national rules in place now. If these matters remain with councils or the Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, our children and other vulnerable road users will remain unsafe on our roads.

NZ School Speeds is asking for consistent 30km/h speed limits outside every school in New Zealand, as is recommended by the World Health Organisation. Ms Rees from NZ School Speeds says "These speed limits are in place in most city centres, but not outside schools where children are most likely to be distracted. Many children, especially those at primary school, are unable to judge speeds travelled by vehicles. Unfortunately, there is no consistency of speed limits outside schools in this country - some ranging up to an unbelievable 100km/h."

As our most vulnerable road users, children also need a maximum mandatory passing gap of 1 metre for vehicles travelling at up to 60km/h and a gap of 1.5 metres for those travelling at speeds above 60 km/h on our roads.

"In the past, government rhetoric has been that ‘one size doesn’t fit all’ on our roads, but these are children and all children need protection if they are to take up travelling independently to school. I have contacted the Minister of Transport Michael Wood, but am yet to hear back," says Ms Rees.

"Child road safety has to be a priority. Let’s empower children to tackle climate change by walking or cycling to school on safe roads, protected by adults who have a duty of care to protect them."