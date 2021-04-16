Waikato DHB engineer Graham Dudfield retires after 50 years

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 10:19

One of Waikato DHB’s longest continually serving staff members, Graham Dudfield, is retiring after 50 years.

Graham, a project manager in the Property and Infrastructure team, became the country’s first Hospital Engineering cadet when he started at Waikato Hospital on 12 January 1971.

He began his cadetship straight out of high school, having applied for three others including the Air Force.

Graham was accepted into all four cadetships. He chose Waikato Hospital and says he has no regrets.

"I didn’t want to join the Air Force because they made you sign up for 12 years, and I thought ‘well, that’s a long time’," he recalls.

The cadet scheme was put in place by the Hospital Engineers Association and was taken up by several Hospital Boards across the country. The five-year cadetship provided a thorough grounding in all aspects of hospital engineering.

"My first impression of the site was just how big the hospital was. It was like a small town with bakery, butcher, banks and even a post office all on site," Graham recalls.

"The Clinical Services block (Waiora) was brand new and work was underway on the East West Block (Menzies Building)."

His first six months were spent in the fitters workshop, but eventually made his way through all the engineering workshops - plumbing, electrical, sheet metal working, painting, carpentry, boiler house management, the drafting office and the central engineering design office. Two months were also spent in the nuclear medicine and radio therapy departments.

The busy engineering department had about 130 trade staff which include a Chief Engineer, mechanical and electrical engineers, assistant engineers, draftsmen and clerks.

George W Parker was the Chief Engineer to the Waikato Hospital Board at the time. Graham described him a man of great vision, who played a large part in influencing his career.

Many of the large engineering projects undertaken at the hospital site were carried out under his tenure.

Graham would eventually become the Engineer in Charge at Tokoroa Hospital, spending 15 years there before returning to Waikato Hospital as a project engineer in 1994.

When he got the job in Tokoroa, Graham remembers how proud Mr Parker was at the achievement after having started and promoted the Hospital Engineering Cadetship.

"We have generated our own engineer," Graham recalls Mr Parker proclaiming.

Other major influences included Ernie Wilson who was the Engineer in Charge at Waikato Hospital who Graham describes as a Yorkshire man with "a special sense of humour and a man who taught me a lot".

William Hay was the Board’s mechanical engineer. A Scotsman with a background in the Merchant Navy, Mr Hay smoked a pipe in his office, loved talking about boats and also had a broad general knowledge of engineering.

Toward the end of Graham’s cadetship, Mr Hay assigned him engineering projects around the hospital site to carry out.

During his time at the DHB, Graham has many proud achievements including upgrades of wards 51, CCU, 1, 2, 3, M3 and M8.

But the project which stands out the most is the upgrade of M18 which was done under pressure and a short six month timeframe from concept to occupation.

"We were unable to engage an architect who could manage this timeframe so I had to do all the plans myself as well as project manage the $1.5M job," Graham says.

Graham is one of just three current staff members who have reached their 50-year milestone this year. Three others will mark their 51st years in 2021 and are the longest serving employees currently at Waikato DHB.

For those just starting their career at the DHB, Graham has some advice.

"Be positive. Look at ways things can be done rather than why they can’t be done.

"There are a lot of dedicated and talented staff working here at the DHB. Work alongside these people and you will achieve your goals."

As for his retirement plans, Graham says there’s a "big long list" of tasks to do around home.

But before that, he and his wife, who is also retiring on Friday, have planned a three-week trip to the South Island.

He also plans to do some volunteering and continue to coach runners through his running club.