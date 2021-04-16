Update on incident in Auckland's CBD

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 11:25

Please attribute to Detective Inspector John Sutton, NZ Police:

Police are continuing to make enquiries following a serious firearms incident at the Sofitel Hotel on Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour yesterday morning.

Police have spoken with a number of people and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Our enquiries are ongoing and Police are following strong lines of enquiry.

The individuals involved are from two different organised crime groups; the Head Hunters and Mongols and relates to ongoing issues between Individuals who are members of those gangs.

Investigations have been ongoing into recent targeted incidents across Auckland between these organised crime groups.

Earlier this week, Police arrested five men, all members or associate of the Mongols following search warrants in Murrays Bay.

The men were all charged in relation to the unlawful possession of explosives, while one of the men was also charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

Police also believe yesterday’s incident is linked to another firearms incident where shots were fired at the Head Hunters gang pad on Marua Road, Mt Wellington last weekend.

Police is issuing a strong warning to both of these groups regarding this reckless, dangerous and unlawful behaviour.

While nobody was injured in this incident, what we saw at the Sofitel yesterday was extremely concerning.

Members of the public were present and their safety was put at risk.

Police will not tolerate these crimes and we have a large team working around the clock to ensure we identify and arrest all of those involved.

We appreciate there is strong public interest in this matter but for operational reasons we are unable to comment on specific details but we will be looking to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

We urge anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact the Operation MALIK team on (09) 302 6623.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We also continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who was in the vicinity of Viaduct Harbour Avenue between 9am and 10am yesterday morning to contact Police if they are yet to do so.