New start point for Anzac Day parades - Council

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 12:55

Hamilton’s ANZAC Day parades will lead off from a new starting point this year.

The parades, which precede Hamilton’s Anzac Day Dawn and Civic commemorations, will now start from the corner of Victoria Street and Anzac Parade.

Traditionally, marchers have gathered in Knox Street before heading south on Victoria Street and over the Anzac Parade Bridge.

Hamilton Returned and Services Association (RSA) President Ross Bredesen said the organisation requested a shortened route to reduce the distance veterans and other marchers have to walk to reach the services at the Memorial Park cenotaph.

"We are very aware there is a strong connection among our Defence Force community to the Knox Street starting point, given it was the site of the former Hamilton Drill Hall," he said.

"However, for our older members, especially those who attend both the Dawn and Civic ceremonies, the former route from Knox Street could be quite taxing.

"The same goes for young cadets who may also march twice on Anzac Day, and then stand for the commemorations, in their full uniform."

Hamilton City Council Events Manager Tracey Wood said every Anzac Day staff from St John provide first aid to marchers suffering from fatigue, or heat stroke during the later Civic Service.

"This is about looking after the wellbeing of everyone who attends the Anzac Day commemorations. This change in route means more people can keep taking part in the Anzac Day events in their entirety."

The Dawn Parade will depart the corner of Victoria Street and Anzac Parade at 5.50am on Sunday 25 April. The Civic Parade will depart from the new starting point at 9.45am. Both parades end at the cenotaph where the respective services are held.