Don Linklater Memorial Bursary applications to open

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 14:14

Horizons Regional Council will open applications for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary on Monday 19 April 2021.

The bursary, valued at $8,000, aims to support students studying in areas relevant to some of Horizons Regional Council's work, and can be split across up to four recipients.

Students can be studying at undergraduate or postgraduate level, in areas such as resource management, environmental planning, and environmental engineering and modelling with particular emphasis on river and drainage basin dynamics.

Horizons councillor Fiona Gordon says the bursary is a great way of supporting students while contributing to the environmental work Horizons undertakes.

"These students could one day be leaders in their respective fields, and supporting them in their study contributes to investing in the future management of our natural resources," says Ms Gordon.

To be eligible applicants must be New Zealand citizens or residents and be from the Horizons Region. They may, however study outside of the region.

This year, the panel will also take into consideration any connections applicants have to iwi/hapū in the region.

Anyone interested in applying for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary can get an application form from https://www.horizons.govt.nz.

Applications must be received no later than 8am 14 May 2021.

The bursary recipient will be selected by a panel of Horizons representatives made up of councillors and staff. Short listed applicants will then meet with the selection panel.