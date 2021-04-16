Frontline police ordered to carry firearms almost 60 times in past year

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 16:58

Figures released by Police National HQ have shown that a ‘Temporary Carriage of Weapon’ order has been given to frontline police almost 60 times in just the past 52 weeks, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"These numbers are showing an increased threat level police are now dealing with on a daily basis, and the ultimate need for them to be permanently armed."

"Our officers’ equipment and resources are clearly falling behind the threat level being forced upon them on our streets."

"The constant number of escalating incidents over the past year that has created a specific and serious situation within the communities has seen our frontline police officers need to bear arms on average more than once every week."

"These numbers are over and above the Armed Offender Squad call-outs for specific incidents."

"The figures also show that there has been a clear escalation of the carriage of arms, with almost two-thirds of the total number of orders given occurring over just the past two quarters."

"With the exponential increase in gang tensions and use of firearms in our community, it is clear that the police force is having to react and arm themselves more and more in the face of threats to both themselves and the community."

"There needs to be a serious conversation about the inevitability of our frontline officers needing to be permanently armed in the face of the escalation of gang tension across the country," says Mr Ball.

"What we don’t want is for our officers or members of the public to be in the firing line and police not having the equipment on them they need to protect themselves or the public."