Students gathering in to respond to community road safety challenges

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 17:29

This month, SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) is running conferences in Wellington and Dunedin to enable young leaders to come together with other passionate teens, and road safety groups, to discuss ways to take action to prevent further harm on our roads.

At SADD National Conference, students will take part in masterclasses where they problem solve and actively design innovative, preventative approaches to challenges, such as navigating the Graduated Driver Licence System, distracted driving and avoiding risks on our roads.

Conference is being held during April in both the North and South Islands: https://www.sadd.org.nz/conference

- Wellington: St Patricks College, Silverstream, 21-23 April

- Dunedin: John McGlashan College, 27-29 April

NZ Police, regional road safety partners and Fire and Emergency NZ will be in attendance to help students produce resources that improve wellbeing outcomes for all New Zealanders and build a road safety culture.

SADD National Manager Donna Govorko says, "Conference brings together like-minded youth who are committed to making a difference. The participants are empowered to lead others to understand how we can all contribute to Vision Zero goals - a 40% reduction in deaths and serious injuries by 2030."

James Graham, a SADD National Leader from 2019-2020 says, "It was at my first conference in 2019 that I first found my why. I discovered why road safety was so important to me and it gave me motivation and passion to make a difference, and I know that this has been the case for many others."

Ben Bonne, also a SADD National Leader from 2019-2020 says, "SADD Conference is a meaningful event that allows for passionate, dedicated, ambitious youth of Aotearoa to come together and to create an everlasting impact on our country. These committed individuals will work together to change drivers' behaviours, attitudes and prevent loss on our roads."

AA Driving School General Manager Roger Venn adds, "The innovation and fresh lens that these young future leaders bring to an age-old problem generates practical ideas and innovations that truly resonate with their peers in the young road user cohort. The outcomes create the foundations that lead to safer road use."

SADD is a student-led, peer-to-peer road safety organisation empowering young Kiwis to prevent loss on our roads. As young drivers and road-users, SADD members recognise and appreciate that dangers on the road are often underestimated and that it is important all road users are continually made aware that we all have a part to play in preventing crashes.

SADD works closely with New Zealand Transport Agency, New Zealand Police and New Zealand Automobile Association as well as maintaining strong links with local authorities.