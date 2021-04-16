DCC statement on Ministry of Health review

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 17:30

Dunedin City Council welcomes review recommendations

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is welcoming the recommendations of the Ministry of Health’s review into the health response to the Waikouaiti water supply issue.

Mr Hawkins says many of the recommendations have already been addressed by changes introduced by the DCC, even as it continues to support the communities directly affected by this issue.

"Our focus has been on our communities, as well as investigating the cause of this issue and putting it right.

"We know this has been an incredibly difficult period for residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village, and we are doing everything we can to support them and restore their normal water supply as soon as possible."

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says, as noted in the review, the DCC has already changed the way it reports lead results detected above the maximum acceptable value (MAV) and how it communicates these results.

It has also purchased specialist machinery from Belgium that will test for lead every 20 minutes as it enters Waikouaiti’s water treatment plant.

"This means we will know immediately if we get elevated lead levels in the water and can respond straight away," Ms Graham says.

"We’ve made other improvements too, such as bringing forward pipe replacement work, and we’re planning an upgrade of the Waikouaiti water treatment plant as well."

The investigation into the cause of the elevated lead levels is also continuing, but the exact cause may never be determined, Ms Graham says.

In the meantime, the latest water test results are continuing to come back either clear of any sign of lead, or within acceptable limits.

Work to reinstate permanent water supplies is continuing, and staff still expect this will be about two months away.

Mr Hawkins says the DCC’s own internal review will now follow. Draft terms of reference and potential candidates to conduct the review will be considered by Councillors at their meeting on 25 May. More details will be released following that.