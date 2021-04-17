Auckland Powerball player wins $14.25 million

Saturday, 17 April, 2021 - 21:30

It will be a night to remember for a lucky player from Auckland after taking home $14.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and is made up of $14 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the ninth Powerball winner already this year and comes just three weeks after a MyLotto player from Northland won $4.25 million with Powerball First Division. The lucky winner celebrated in true Kiwi style with fish and chips on the beach with her family.

Three other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pokeno Superette in Pokeno, Pak N Save Porirua in Porirua and on MyLotto to an Auckland player.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a Waikato player, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.