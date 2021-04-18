Hello Cup hits the shelves at Countdown

Sunday, 18 April, 2021 - 01:00

It’s made a huge splash globally since launching three years ago, but now Kiwi menstrual cup brand The Hello Cup is taking its biggest stride forward yet, right here on New Zealand soil. From this week - celebrated as Earth Week worldwide - Hello Cups are available in Countdown stores across the country.

Two sizes and colours of the ultra-comfortable Hello Cup will be available on-shelf, and Hello Cup co-founder Robyn McLean says the move by the supermarket chain is further evidence that cups are growing in popularity. "This bold step from Countdown really represents how mainstream sustainable period products are becoming," Robyn says. "For so many reasons, menstrual cups are increasingly the preference of people with periods in New Zealand, who recognise the enormous benefits a cup brings. One cup replaces five years’ worth of tampons and pads, so using a cup is not only brilliant for the wallet, it’s also saving 2,000 tampons and pads from landfill."

Hello Cups are made from a soft, flexible, fully recyclable medical grade plastic, and manufactured in Napier. Founded in 2017 by journalist Robyn and her best friend, registered nurse Mary Bond, the B Corp certified company aims to have saved one billion single-use period products from landfill by 2025.

Mary says the goal is in sight. "Already, 200 million single-use period products have been saved just by using our Hello Cups. But we want more than that - we’d like menstrual cups to be so openly discussed and readily available that they’re the first choice of those starting their period journey, or very easily accessed for those switching from single-use products. Having our cups on the shelves at Countdown stores is so encouraging - and we’re very proud to have taken this leap in partnership with such a progressive and proactive retailer."

The Countdown range - available in sizes small/medium and large - has been repackaged with the cups clearly visible. This allows shoppers to see the product and the difference between sizes before they buy.

"Our small/medium is the most widely purchased size, and seems to fit most, while the larger size is usually a good fit for those who are a little older. In most cases, sizing is less to do with flow and more to do with fitness and age," Mary explains.

At a RRP of $41.99, Robyn says throwing a Hello Cup into the trolley at Countdown makes great financial sense. "No more racing down the road to stock up on tampons because your period has started!" she says. "Making a considered Hello Cup purchase saves a whole lot of stress, and a whole heap of money long term. Imagine never having to buy another tampon or pad!"

Hello Cup’s founders say more than anything, they’re delighted that Countdown is continuing to normalise periods and period products on its shelves. "Periods are nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about," says Robyn. "Half the world’s population will have one! We think it’s fantastic that Hello Cups are now part of Countdown’s offering, so that sustainable period products can continue to be part of the conversation - and part of the solution when it comes to a healthier planet."

For more information about The Hello Cup’s full range, Kiwi founders and history, please visit www.thehellocup.com.