Serious crash near Te Puke

Sunday, 18 April, 2021 - 17:00

Police are at the scene of a serious crash between a car and a motorbike near Te Puke.

The crash occurred at around 3:34pm on Te Matai Road between Mark Road and Waimea Drive.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The Serious Crash unit is attending.

Diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.