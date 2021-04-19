Police training exercise in Whangarei Heads on Wednesday

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 09:25

Whangarei Police are advising the local Whangarei Heads community that we will be conducting a routine training exercise at a property on Ocean Beach Road on Wednesday 21st April.

The training exercise will take place between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

During this time local residents may observe police officers carrying training firearms, hear small bangs and the sound of smashing glass.

Please don’t be alarmed as this will be part of the training exercise.

We will do our best to minimise any unnecessary disruption and inconvenience to you.

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact Constable Cat Allingham at Catherine.Allingham@police.govt.nz