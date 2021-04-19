Navy to be welcomed at Puke Ariki Landing - Council

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 11:00

A massive welcome awaits the Navy’s biggest and most high-tech ship HMNZS Aotearoa this week for her first ever visit to her home port in New Plymouth. To celebrate the arrival of the half a billion dollar vessel, the public are invited to join the festivities at Puke Ariki Landing on Friday morning for a free BBQ, live entertainment and plenty of children’s activities.

The festivities will follow a formal welcome to the city, firstly from Ngati te Whiti, before Mayor Neil Holdom addresses the ship’s company and presents Aotearoa’s Commanding Officer Captain Simon Rooke with the City Charter.

"It’s been four years since we heard the fantastic news that HMNZS Aotearoa would have a Taranaki base following our long and successful association with her predecessor HMNZS Endeavour and HMNZS Taranaki before that. We can’t wait to see her and the ship’s crew arrive at her official home," Mayor Holdom says. "We made sure we got the tape measure out to check she would fit and now it’s full throttle ahead to make sure they get the welcome they deserve to our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital."

The ship’s company will be given permission to parade through New Plymouth before the public will get a chance to mix and mingle.

HMNZS Aotearoa is the largest ship ever commissioned for the Navy at 173.2m and 26,000 ton and is much more than just a fleet fuelling vessel. She will support combat operations and training missions around the world, as well as delivering humanitarian aid and disaster relief when called upon.

Key timings for Charter Parade

10am - Powhiri

11am - Charter Parade formalities commence at Puke Ariki Landing with dignitaries, Ship’s Company and the RNZ Navy Band

11.25am - Parade forms and commences

11.45am - Parade dismisses

11.45am - Public Event commences

1pm - Event concludes

In the case of wet weather the parade will be cancelled and the official formalities will take place in the Council chamber.