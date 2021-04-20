It's clean out time: Household Hazardous Waste Day is back - Whanganui Council

Tuesday, 20 April, 2021 - 18:21

Whanganui District Council’s popular Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held again in May. Through this service households can register their hazardous waste with the council and drop it off at a given location and time on Saturday, 15 May.

The council’s waste advisor, Stuart Hylton, emphasises that hazardous waste needs to be registered with the council and approved before the day.

"We need it registered with us first so we know what’s coming in and can arrange for disposal though the correct channels.

"This is a good chance to clear out your shelves and garages at home and get rid of waste that can pose a danger to children and pets.

"When you drop items off for Household Hazardous Waste Day you can be assured they will be disposed of in the way that’s best for the environment."

Hazardous waste we can accept from households includes pesticides, solvents, paint, oils, cleaning chemicals and aerosols. For a full list of what we can accept and to register, go to the Household Hazardous Waste Day page on the Whanganui District Council website.

Once you have registered, the council will contact you with a drop-off location and a time between 9.00am and 1.00pm on Saturday, 15 May.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a ‘first in, first served’ basis. Only registered and approved waste will be accepted.

For hazardous waste that cannot be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day, visit the Resource Whanganui website for advice and guidance.

The Resource Whanganui website was developed as a collaboration between Whanganui District Council, Sustainable Whanganui and the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

"The Resource Whanganui website has a fantastic A-Z directory with advice for disposing of a whole range of items. Just click on the letter, whether it’s A for asbestos or M for mobile phone, to be taken to up-to-date advice for our local context," Stuart Hylton says.

He says for the November event last year around 50 people registered and dropped off a total of around 700 litres of domestic hazardous waste and he’s looking forward to seeing how much is collected this time.